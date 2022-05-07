6745 new cases, 12 deaths

Today there are 6745 new community cases of Covid-19 to report.

The Ministry of Health said in its daily update there are 339 people with the virus in hospital and there are 12 deaths to report today.

Today’s seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7512 – last Saturday it was 7415.

The deaths being reported today include people who have died over the past two days.

Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 857 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 16.

Three people were from Auckland; two from Waikato; one from MidCentral; two from the Greater Wellington region; three from Canterbury and one from Southern.

One person was in their 40s; one in their 60s; two in their 70s; four in their 80s and four were aged over 90.

Of these people, seven were women and five were men.

The Ministry did not give a break down of the locations of cases being reported today.

Cases in hospital: total number 339: Northland: 8; Waitemata: 40; Counties Manukau: 38; Auckland: 63; Waikato: 34; Bay of Plenty: 21; Lakes: 3; Tairāwhiti: 0; *Hawke’s Bay: 15; Taranaki: 5; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 13; Wairarapa: 0; Hutt Valley: 3; Capital and Coast: 10; Nelson Marlborough: 7; Canterbury: 56; South Canterbury: 4; West Coast: 1; Southern: 17