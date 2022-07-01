6984 new community cases; two more deaths in South

There are 6984 new community cases of Covid-19 today, and eight more people have died with the virus, including two in the South.

There are 417 people in hospital with Covid, including seven in intensive care, the Ministry of Health said.

Two of today's deaths were from the Southern DHB area. Of the others, one was from Waikato, three were from the Wellington region, one was from Canterbury and one was from South Canterbury.

One person was in their 50s, were two in their 70s, three were in their 80s and two were aged over 90. Three were women and five were men.

All the deaths occurred in the past week, the ministry said.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases today is 6422.

Cases in hospital: Northland: 3; Waitematā: 88; Counties Manukau: 40; Auckland: 55; Waikato: 32; Bay of Plenty: 10; Lakes: 20; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 14; Taranaki: 11; Whanganui: 3; MidCentral: 12; Wairarapa: 9; Hutt Valley: 11; Capital and Coast: 30; Nelson Marlborough: 9; Canterbury: 41; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 0; Southern: 26.

Yesterday there were 7423 new cases.

The ministry today warned traditional winter illnesses were circulating in the community along with Covid. It said this was putting significant pressure on all parts of the health system.

"The best thing New Zealanders can do to ensure they and their families don’t end up in hospital is to be up-to-date with their flu and Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters."