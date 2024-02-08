$69m worth of drugs found hidden in imported vans

An X-ray image shows where the drugs were stashed inside one of the vans. Photo: Supplied/Customs

Customs has seized an estimated $69 million worth of ecstasy and methamphetamine found hidden in imported vehicles.

It said officers discovered nearly 150 kilograms of MDMA and 67 kilograms of meth in panels of vans which had recently arrived at the Ports of Auckland from Europe.

Customs group manager border operations Dana McDonald said it was an extremely good result.

"The success we have had with these interceptions is the result of collaboration that has included the assistance of the Port of Auckland."

National Drug Intelligence Bureau estimates show the 67 kilograms of methamphetamine could have produced around 3.4 million doses of the drug at a total street value of up to almost $24m.

Customs found methamphetamine and ecstacy stashed in the panel cavities of vans shipped from Europe. Photo: Supplied/Customs

The seized MDMA would have had a total street value of up to almost $45m.

On top of those figures, the combined cost of harm to the community from the drugs was estimated to be more then $76m, Customs said.

"This is an extremely good result to have stopped these drugs entering New Zealand and causing harm in our communities," McDonald said.