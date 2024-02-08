$69m worth of drugs found hidden in imported vans

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It said officers discovered nearly 150 kilograms of MDMA and 67 kilograms of meth in panels of vans which had recently arrived at the Ports of Auckland from Europe.
Customs group manager border operations Dana McDonald said it was an extremely good result.
"The success we have had with these interceptions is the result of collaboration that has included the assistance of the Port of Auckland."
National Drug Intelligence Bureau estimates show the 67 kilograms of methamphetamine could have produced around 3.4 million doses of the drug at a total street value of up to almost $24m.
On top of those figures, the combined cost of harm to the community from the drugs was estimated to be more then $76m, Customs said.
"This is an extremely good result to have stopped these drugs entering New Zealand and causing harm in our communities," McDonald said.