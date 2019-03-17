7 hurt in serious South Canterbury crash

Seven people have been injured after a serious crash in South Canterbury this morning.

Emergency services were alerted at 7.23am to the crash involving two vehicles on the Twizel-Tekapo Rd in Pukaki.

St John said four people had been flown to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

Another patient had been flown to Christchurch Hospital, while two people were taken to Timaru Hospital via ambulance.

Their conditions were listed as moderate to minor.

Three ambulances and three helicopters were sent to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two people had to be extricated from the vehicles. Crews from Twizel and Lake Tekapo attended.

Police said the Twizel-Tekapo Rd on State Highway 8 in the Mackenzie Country would be closed for most of the day.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area until investigators are clear of the scene.