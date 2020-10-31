7 new Covid cases in managed isolation

Photo: Getty Images

There are seven cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation. There are no new community cases.

The Ministry of Health issued a statement this afternoon on the new cases:

• One case arrived from the United States on October 26

• One case arrived from the Ukraine on October 26

• Two cases arrived from Qatar on October 27

• One case arrived from Dubai on October 28

• Two cases arrived from Qatar on October 29



All cases were detected during routine isolation and testing processes and are now at the Auckland quarantine facility, the ministry said.

The total number of active cases is 75 and the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 1601.



Yesterday, laboratories completed 5964 tests for Covid-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,096,666.

The ministry said it is continuing to work with Japanese counterparts regarding a New Zealand child who returned a weak positive Covid-19 test after their arrival in Japan on October 23.



"Further testing of the child, their household and contacts have all revealed negative test results. This public health investigation has also investigated the tests and possible historical exposures.

"It has been determined that it was not the result of a recent Covid-19 infection. There is no ongoing risk for New Zealand and the case is now closed."

On the international mariners in managed isolation in Christchurch, the ministry said day 15 testing is being carried out this weekend of all group members who were not already confirmed cases.



All those who meet our low risk indicators, which include those who have recovered or have returned consistently negative test results throughout their stay, will be eligible to leave managed isolation from Tuesday, November 3.