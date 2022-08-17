Wednesday, 17 August 2022

7-year-old died in Oranga Tamariki care

    Oranga Tamariki has confirmed a boy found dead in Wairoa at the weekend died in its care.

    Police earlier said a 7-year-old died in the northern Hawke's Bay town on Sunday and was living in Frasertown.

    The boy was found unresponsive at his home address, and despite efforts to revive him was pronounced dead at Wairoa Hospital.

    A police spokesperson said a post-mortem was completed on Tuesday, and the results of this would help determine cause of death.

    Earlier police said the death was being treated as "unexplained".

    In a statement this evening, Dee McManus-Emery, the deputy chief executive services for children and families at Oranga Tamariki, said: "We are devastated at the passing of this young boy."

    He was in the care of Oranga Tamariki, living with approved caregivers, McManus-Emery confirmed.

    "For privacy reasons and while police continue to make enquires, we cannot provide further detail at this time.

    "Our deepest sympathies go out to the whanau and those who knew him."

