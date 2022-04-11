7592 new cases, deaths with Covid hit 500

There are 7592 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today.

The Ministry of Health gave an update on today's numbers by statement just after 1pm.

There were 937 new cases reported in the Southern DHB area.

Dunedin (341) and Invercargill (206) had the most new cases.

There are 640 people with Covid in hospital and 11 new Covid-related deaths were announced.

The Southern District Health Board says there are 27 people in southern hospitals with the virus, including two in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, with today's seven-day rolling average at 10,169 – last Monday it was 13,218.

The number of reported community cases is expected to continue to fluctuate day to day, and is usually lower over the weekend with less reporting of results and testing.

Typically numbers increase on Tuesdays.

The deaths being reported today include 10 people who have died in the past three days and one person who died 12 days ago. Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid-19 being discovered only after they have died.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 500 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Of the people whose deaths were reported today, three people were from the Auckland region, three from Waikato, one from Hawke’s Bay, one from Taranaki, one from the Wellington region, and two from Canterbury.

Two were aged in their 60s, three in their 70s, three in their 80s, and three over 90.

Five were female and six were male.

Cases in hospital: total number 640: Northland: 24; Waitemata: 102; Counties Manukau: 111; Auckland: 102; Waikato: 63; Bay of Plenty: 35; Lakes: 6; Tairāwhiti: 3; Hawke’s Bay: 19; Taranaki: 11; Whanganui: 11; MidCentral: 23; Wairarapa: 3; Hutt Valley: 16; Capital and Coast: 16; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury: 46; South Canterbury: 6; West Coast: 1; Southern: 29

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (312), Auckland (1,378), Waikato (667), Bay of Plenty (309), Lakes (150), Hawke’s Bay (284), MidCentral (350), Whanganui (138), Taranaki (248), Tairāwhiti (69), Wairarapa (89), Capital and Coast (549), Hutt Valley (332), Nelson Marlborough (270), Canterbury (1,286), South Canterbury (153), Southern (937), West Coast (68), Unknown (3).

