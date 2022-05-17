781 Covid cases, three deaths in South

The number of new community Covid cases has spiked today, and eight more people have died with the disease.

The Ministry of Health is reporting 9843 community cases today, up from 7061 yesterday.

There are 421 people in hospital with the virus, a slight increase from 415 yesterday. Ten of these people are in ICU.

Three of the deaths reported today were from the Southern DHB region, two were from Auckland, two were from Northland, and one was from Canterbury.

One person was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, and three were over 90. Four were women and four were men.

The total number of deaths in the pandemic is now 986 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 16.

New case numbers are up in the South, to 781 today after 568 yesterday. There are 23 people in southern hospitals with the virus.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 7795 – last Tuesday it was 7927.

Location of new community cases: Northland (288), Auckland (3,442), Waikato (792), Bay of Plenty (342), Lakes (185), Hawke’s Bay (361), MidCentral (339), Whanganui (105), Taranaki (291), Tairāwhiti (90), Wairarapa (87), Capital and Coast (600), Hutt Valley (249), Nelson Marlborough (320), Canterbury (1,305), South Canterbury (177), Southern (781), West Coast (83), Unknown (6).

Cases in hospital: Northland: 9; Waitemata: 51; Counties Manukau: 43; Auckland: 98; Waikato: 28; Bay of Plenty: 10; Lakes: 5; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 17; Taranaki: 11; Whanganui: 3; MidCentral: 21; Wairarapa: 0; Hutt Valley: 7; Capital and Coast: 21; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury: 58; South Canterbury: 6; West Coast: 2; Southern: 23.

The SDHB revealed where the new cases and hospitalisations were in a statement today.

It said there were 15 people with Covid-19 in Dunedin Hospital and eight in Southland Hospital.

Of the 781 new cases announced in the South today:

49 new cases in Central Otago

29 new cases in Clutha

352 new cases in Dunedin

44 new cases in Gore

123 new cases in Invercargill

99 new cases in Queenstown-Lakes

46 new cases in Southland

39 new cases in Waitaki

The Southern district currently has 4855 active cases.