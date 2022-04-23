7930 new community cases; Omicron XE in NZ

There have been 7930 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the community today and 19 new deaths, including two under 9 years old.

The Ministry of Health also revealed that a person who has travelled from overseas to New Zealand has been confirmed as having the XE variant of Omicron. This is the first known detection of the variant in New Zealand.

The person arrived on April 19, was tested on April 20 and whole genome sequencing subsequently confirmed the XE variant. They are isolating at home.

"XE has been spreading overseas and its arrival in New Zealand is not unexpected," the ministry said in its statement today.

"At this stage, the public health settings already in place to manage other Omicron variants are assessed to be appropriate for managing XE and no changes are required."

XE is a combination of BA.1 and BA.2 sub variants of Omicron.

There is some early evidence that it may be slightly more transmissible than BA.2, which is more transmissible than BA.1.

In today's statement, the ministry said there were 494 people in hospital and 15 in ICU.

Today's deaths were over the last seven days and include two people aged under 9; one person was in their 20s; four in their 60s; two in their 70s; five in their 80s and five people were over 90.

One person was from Northland; six from the Auckland region; two from Waikato; one from Bay of Plenty; one from Whanganui; one from Taranaki; one from the Wellington region; one from Nelson-Marlborough; four from the Canterbury region and one from Southern.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 665 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

There are 929 new cases in the SDHB area, and 29 people in hospital with the disease.

The average age of current hospitalisations is 59.

Yesterday, there were 9390 new cases and 13 deaths.

Location of new community cases: Northland (275), Auckland (2,037), Waikato (548), Bay of Plenty (300), Lakes (163), Hawke’s Bay (253), MidCentral (321), Whanganui (123), Taranaki (263), Tairāwhiti (73), Wairarapa (83), Capital and Coast (459), Hutt Valley (240), Nelson Marlborough (294), Canterbury (1,306), South Canterbury (164), Southern (929), West Coast (93), Unknown (6).

Cases in hospital: Northland: 37; Waitemata: 75; Counties Manukau: 73; Auckland: 79; Waikato: 39; Bay of Plenty: 25; Lakes: 7; Tairāwhiti: 2, Hawke’s Bay: 10; Taranaki: 8; Whanganui: 3; MidCentral: 6; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 9; Capital and Coast: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 9; Canterbury: 60; South Canterbury: 5; West Coast: 2; Southern: 29.

- with ODT Online