8 injured in North Canterbury crash

Eight people have been injured after crash in North Canterbury involving a truck and a van.

The crash in Main St, Oxford, was reported at 7.25am today.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Oxford and Waimakariri District stations were called to the scene.

Hato Hone St John said three people have suffered moderate injuries and the rest have minor injuries.

Three ambulance crews were working at the scene and the road was blocked.

