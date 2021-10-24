80 new Covid community cases all in North Island

Photo; Getty Images

There are 80 community new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today - 77 in Auckland, two in Waikato and one in Northland.

Thirty-four of the cases have so far been linked - including 16 household contacts - but 46 remained unlinked, the Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon.

Fifty people are in hospital, including four in intensive care. One of those in hospital is in Waikato, the rest are in Auckland hospitals. The average age of people in hospital is 44 years old.

There are no reported cases in the South Island today, after yesterday's news of a positive case in Blenheim. It was the first community case of Covid in the South Island since the current Delta outbreak began.

There are five new cases at the border to report today also.

There have been 2572 cases of Covid in the current outbreak and 5278 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Blenheim

The Ministry said Interviews are continuing today with the person who tested positive for Covid and is isolating in Blenheim after taking a flight from Rotorua. They had not been vaccinated.

Two Blenheim-based household contacts have returned negative tests and are also in isolation.

Initial case interviews suggest the case is linked to the Te Awamutu cluster and has a small number of close contacts in Waikato. These people have been contacted and are isolating with tests arranged.

People living in Nelson-Marlborough, in particular, are asked to monitor the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest page, which is regularly updated.

"We are also asking residents in Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman with symptoms - no matter how mild - to please get tested, even if they are vaccinated."

Waikato and Northland

Two new cases in Waikato - one in Te Awamutu and one in Hamilton - remain unlinked, along with five other cases in the region.

The Ministry said the Waikato DHB was continuing to carry out testing throughout the region to help determine any undetected community spread of Covid.

"We are urging anyone in Waikato - in particular, people in Te Awamutu - to get tested if they have any symptoms that could be Covid-19."

The new Northland case reported today is linked to the four cases already confirmed in the region.

"This individual was tested as a close contact of the previous cases confirmed yesterday," the Ministry said.

DHB rates

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday announced a new traffic light system to manage Covid-19 when the country's 20 district health boards have 90 per cent of their eligible population fully vaccinated.

The traffic light system, which will kick when DHBs get to a 90 per cent double-vaccination rate, will use certificates to allow freedoms for double-dosed Kiwis.

Overall, Auckland, the centre of the Delta outbreak, has reached 80 per cent fully vaccinated and 93 per cent first doses, so will exceed the 90 per cent target if those people get their second dose.

Wellington and Waitematā are close behind at 75 per cent fully vaccinated, and 91 per cent and 90 per cent first doses administered respectively.

Southern is at 73 per cent fully vaccinated, with 88 per cent having received the first dose. Canterbury is at 65 per cent fully vaccinated with 88 per cent also getting the first dose.

Northland and Tairāwhiti sit at the bottom of the table with 61 per cent and 60 per cent fully vaccinated.

Vaccination progress by District Health Boards

- NZ Herald and ODT Online