80-year-old Tauranga man charged with murder

An 80-year-old man has been arrested by police and charged with murder following the death of an elderly woman in Tauranga last night.

The man was due to appear in Tauranga District Court today.

He was arrested in relation to the death of a woman at a residential address in Mount Maunganui, a police spokeswoman said.

Police were called to the address at Mount Maunganui at 6.55pm on Sunday.

A woman, aged 78, was found deceased at the address.

