880 new cases in South, 4 deaths

Photo: Getty Images

There have been 890 new cases of Covid-19 to report in the South in the past week and four deaths, according to health officials.

Nationally, there were 16,399 new cases of Covid-19 in the community and 41 new deaths in the past week, with 1727 reinfections, the Ministry of Health said today.

Of those deaths, one person was aged between 10 and 19 years old, one person was in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, five in their 60s, seven in their 70s, 19 in their 80s and five were aged over 90.

Of the deaths reported this week, four were from the Southern region, five from Canterbury, three from Northland, 16 from the Auckland region, two from Waikato, one from Tairawhiti, two from Taranaki, four from MidCentral, two from Wellington region and two from Nelson Marlborough.

As of midnight on Sunday, 243 people were in hospital with the virus, including six in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases has increased to 2343 and the average for deaths also increased to four.

Source: Ministry of Health

Covid-19 is on the rise again in New Zealand and experts are keeping an eye on two new strains, one of which has been dubbed a nightmare.

The subvariant BQ.1.1 has been detected in the wastewater in several regions since it was first identified earlier this month, while the XBB variant has been recorded twice.

And a new and potentially more virulent sub-variant of Covid has probably surfaced in Queenstown.

Wastewater testing has recorded a substantial positive result for what scientists suspect might be the BA.2.75 strain of the pandemic disease, a new strain of the virus which was first detected in Asia in July this year.

Meanwhile, the first cruise ship to return to Napier and Wellington in two-and-a-half years has Covid cases on board.

The Ovation of the Seas was carrying about 4500 passengers and crew when it arrived in Napier Port on Monday morning from Tahiti.

- NZ Herald and ODT