891 new Covid cases in South

The number of new community Covid-19 cases reported today has dropped to 6718, including 819 in the South. Twelve new deaths have also been recorded.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said there were 604 people in hospital, including 26 in the Southern DHB area, down from 635 yesterday.

Twenty-two people are in intensive care or a high-dependency unit today.

The ministry said the seven-day rolling average of new case numbers is now at 10,543, compared to 13,543 last Sunday.

"While it is encouraging to see case numbers continuing to drop, it is not unexpected as we generally see lower testing and reporting over weekends.

"It is also an important reminder to remain vigilant. Please continue to follow public health advice to stay at home, away from school or work if you are feeling unwell.

"Another way to protect you and your whānau and friends is to get vaccinated, if you haven’t already done so. It is free and available for everyone aged five and over."

The deaths of 12 people with Covid reported today include people who have died over the past 17 days, the Ministry said.

One was aged in their 40s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s, two in their 80s, and three over 90. Six were female and six were male. Eight were from the Auckland region, two from MidCentral, one from the Lakes DHB area, and one from Hawke's Bay.

There have now been 489 deaths of people with Covid-19 in New Zealand.

There were just 32 more cases reported in Auckland than in Christchurch today, with 1202 cases in the Auckland region and 1170 in Canterbury.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (344), Auckland (1,202), Waikato (514), Bay of Plenty (300), Lakes (112), Hawke’s Bay (268), MidCentral (334), Whanganui (152), Taranaki (215), Tairāwhiti (80), Wairarapa (84), Capital and Coast (458), Hutt Valley (249), Nelson Marlborough (228), Canterbury (1,170), South Canterbury (118), Southern (819), West Coast (65), Unknown (6)

There were 8531 new community cases and 11 further deaths reported yesterday.

Hospitalisations

Total number 604: Northland: 23; Waitemata: 94; Counties Manukau: 109; Auckland: 104; Waikato: 60; Bay of Plenty: 30; Lakes: 7; Tairāwhiti: 3; Hawke’s Bay: 14; Taranaki: 8; Whanganui: 10; MidCentral: 20; Wairarapa: 0; Hutt Valley: 13; Capital and Coast: 16; Nelson Marlborough: 14; Canterbury: 45; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 5; Southern: 26

The Ministry said 31 cases have also been identified at the border.

