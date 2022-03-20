9 more deaths and 12,020 new Covid cases, 840 in South

Photo: Getty Images

There are 12,020 new community cases of Covid-19, including 840 in the Southern DHB area to report today, and nine more deaths associated with the virus.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said the total number of publicly reported Covid-related was now 175 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths was 9.

Of the eight men and one woman who died, one was from Capital and Coast, four from Auckland, three from the Bay of Plenty and one from Waikato. Two people were aged in their 50s, two in their 70s, four in their 80s and one in their 90s.

The Ministry said there were 957 new hospitalisations to report today - an increase from 939 reported yesterday, including 27 in the Southern region.

Twenty-six people are in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

Cases in hospital: Northland: 32; North Shore: 170; Middlemore: 222; Auckland: 197; Waikato: 83; Bay of Plenty: 29; Lakes: 8; Tairāwhiti: 2, Hawke’s Bay: 30; Taranaki: 4; MidCentral: 22; Hutt Valley: 21; Capital and Coast: 50; Wairarapa: 5; Whanganui: 3; Nelson Marlborough: 10; Canterbury: 42; South Canterbury: 1; Southern: 27

"Every Covid-19 hospitalisation is a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent severe illness from [the variant] Omicron," the Ministry said.

"There is a much lower risk of being hospitalised if you are up to date with your vaccinations, which for Omicron includes a third or booster dose."

The Ministry said it was continuing to see a steady decline in cases numbers in major hotspot Auckland, while cases in other parts of the country fluctuate. Case numbers generally declined over the weekend, likely linked to a lower level of testing.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 17,278, down from yesterday's 17,641.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (416), Auckland (2,768), Waikato (1,093), Bay of Plenty (804), Lakes (330), Hawke’s Bay (676), MidCentral (540), Whanganui (169), Taranaki (373), Tairāwhiti (210), Wairarapa (146), Capital and Coast (795), Hutt Valley (443), Nelson Marlborough (308), Canterbury (1,897), South Canterbury (171), Southern (840), West Coast (22); Unknown (9)

There were 26 new cases identified at the border today.

Cabinet is to review all Covid-19 settings tomorrow, including vaccine passes, mandates and the traffic light settings. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said decisions will be made in the coming week.

- ODT Online