91 new community Covid cases, 39 at border

There are 91 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today and 39 at the border, with the Health Ministry saying Omicron is now the "dominant" variant in New Zealand.

This afternoon's update comes as it was revealed that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro have tested negative for Covid after they were on a flight from Kerkeri to Auckland with an infected attendant on January 22. Ardern is in isolation until tomorrow.

Of the new community cases, 65 are in Auckland, 17 in Waikato, three in the Lakes region, two in Hawke's Bay and one each in Northland, Tairāwhiti and Wellington.

There are 10 people in North Island hospitals today, but none in intensive care.

Yesterday, 103 new community cases were reported, as well as the news that a person in their 70s had died.

It is likely most of the new cases are Omicron, considering the Covid variant is more infectious and has rapidly become dominant wherever it has emerged.

New Zealanders have been told to expect cases to double every three days and to assume all recorded cases are Omicron.

"Wearing a mask, physical distancing and scanning in using the Covid-19 Tracer app when you’re out and about will all help slow the spread of Omicron," the Ministry of Health said today.

The most common early symptoms of the Omicron variant are a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose. "If you have these symptoms, please get a test, and stay at home until you get a negative result and symptoms are resolved."