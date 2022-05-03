9109 cases, 947 and one death in South

There are 9109 community cases, 481 hospitalisations and 20 deaths to report today, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

Today’s seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7943 – last Tuesday it was 8085.

The MoH announced the deaths of 20 people with Covid-19 today. The deaths being reported today include people who have died over the previous eight days.

"These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 777 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

"Of the people whose deaths we are reporting today; one person was from Northland, one from Auckland; two from Waikato; two from Bay of Plenty; four from Tairawhiti; four from the Greater Wellington region; five from Canterbury and one from Southern."

One person was in their 50s; three in their 60s; three in their 70s; eight in their 80s and five were aged over 90.

Of these people, 12 were women and eight were men.

Cases in hospital: total number 481: Northland: 30; Waitemata: 75; Counties Manukau: 70; Auckland: 90; Waikato: 33; Bay of Plenty: 27; Lakes: 2; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 11; Taranaki: 4; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 8; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 5; Capital and Coast: 13; Nelson Marlborough: 9; Canterbury: 70; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 1; Southern: 28

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (266), Auckland (2,678), Waikato (547), Bay of Plenty (280), Lakes (167), Hawke’s Bay (283), MidCentral (365), Whanganui (121), Taranaki (249), Tairāwhiti (88), Wairarapa (89), Capital and Coast (437), Hutt Valley (433), Nelson Marlborough (332), Canterbury (1,586), South Canterbury (161), Southern (947), West Coast (78), Unknown (2)