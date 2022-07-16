9241 new Covid cases; four more deaths in South

There are 9241 new community cases of Covid-19 today, and 29 more people have died with the disease, including four in the South.

The Ministry of Health says there are 761 people in hospital with Covid, including 15 in ICU.

The deaths reported today occurred over the past 29 days, and take the pandemic total to 1805. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 20.

Four of these deaths were in the Southern DHB area. Of the others, three were from the Auckland region, four were from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, three were from Lakes, two were from Hawke’s Bay, two were from MidCentral, two were from Wellington region, three were from Nelson Marlborough and four were from Canterbury/West Coast.

Two people were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, 16 were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90. Nineteen were women and 10 were men.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 9984 - this time last week it was 8687.

Todays' new cases total is a slight drop after several days in a row of more than 10,000 cases.

Health officials have said the true number of daily case numbers could actually be twice that figure due to people either not testing for Covid-19 despite being sick, or testing and not reporting the fact they were positive.

Cases in hospital: Northland: 25; Waitematā: 130; Counties Manukau: 54; Auckland: 102; Waikato: 56; Bay of Plenty: 38; Lakes: 17; Hawke’s Bay: 28; MidCentral: 30; Whanganui: 20; Taranaki: 16; Tairawhiti: 4; Wairarapa: 9; Capital & Coast/Hutt: 57; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury/West Coast: 118; South Canterbury: 11; Southern: 38.