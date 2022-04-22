9390 new community Covid cases, 13 deaths

There are 9390 community Covid cases, 522 hospitalisations and 13 deaths to report today.

The Ministry of Health revealed the new case numbers in a media statement this afternoon.

It said there were 13 deaths of people with Covid to report today.

"The deaths being reported today include people who have died over the past seven days. Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid-19 being discovered only after they have died.

"These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 646 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths to 11.

"Of the people whose deaths we are reporting today, one person was from Northland, six from the Auckland region, one from Waikato, one from Lakes, one from Whanganui, one from the Wellington region and two from the Canterbury region.

"One person was aged between 10 and 19, five in their 70s, six in their 80s, and one person was over 90.

"Four were male and nine were female."

Cases in hospital: total number 522: Northland: 45; Waitemata: 84; Counties Manukau: 72; Auckland: 80; Waikato: 34; Bay of Plenty: 28; Lakes: 10; Tairāwhiti: 1, Hawke’s Bay: 12; Taranaki: 9; Whanganui: 2; MidCentral: 11; Wairarapa: 4; Hutt Valley: 12; Capital and Coast: 12; Nelson Marlborough: 11; Canterbury: 66; South Canterbury: 5; West Coast: 1; Southern: 23

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (399), Auckland (2,241), Waikato (731), Bay of Plenty (340), Lakes (179), Hawke’s Bay (316), MidCentral (353), Whanganui (128), Taranaki (266), Tairāwhiti (108), Wairarapa (117), Capital and Coast (537), Hutt Valley (282), Nelson Marlborough (317), Canterbury (1,610), South Canterbury (224), Southern (1,116), West Coast (121), Unknown (5)

ANZAC weekend reminder

"We are reminding you that if you are going away this ANZAC weekend, you should have plans in place in the event you contract Covid-19 or are identified as a household contact of a case.

"You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans.

"If you have used your own vehicle to travel, you can travel back to your home to isolate, taking public health measures to ensure you don’t infect anyone on your way home – such as maintaining social distance and using self-service petrol stations.

"However, if you have used public transport or travelled between islands, you won’t be able to isolate at your home. So it is important you have a plan and the ability to isolate where you are holidaying, if you need to do so."