95 new Covid cases, two deaths, suspected Southern case 'historical'

There are 95 new Covid-19 cases today and two deaths. Meanwhile a case which sparked fears over a visit to a hut in Fiordland has been classed as historical.

The Ministry of Health said one person died at Middlemore Hospital.

Their family had requested that no information be publicly provided about this person and out of respect, the Ministry will not be providing any further details.

A second patient was admitted to Auckland City Hospital due to their Covid-19 infection. The case has been referred to the coroner.

The Ministry expressed its "heartfelt condolences" to both families.

With today's two deaths this country's Covid death toll is now 46.

The Ministry said a case which prompted officials to identify a visit to Green Lake Hut on Saturday 4 as an exposure event has been identified as a historical case.

Earlier this week the ministry asked for people who stayed overnight on Saturday to self-isolate and get tested immediately after a close contact of the suspected case arrived at the hut on Saturday at 7pm and left the following morning at 8am.

There are 75 new cases in Auckland, 11 in Waikato, five in the Bay of Plenty, one in Lakes, one in Nelson-Tasman and two in Canterbury - including one Canterbury case that was publicised on Thursday.

A person has also tested positive in Taranaki but will be added to tomorrow's case numbers.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield earlier said the fact Covid-19 case numbers were under 100 was "hugely encouraging"..

Bloomfield made the announcement during a briefing on Covid-19 treatments.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty Images

There are now 3,014 people isolating at home in Auckland, including 802 cases of Covid. Another 101 people are isolating at home in Waikato.

Four of the five new cases in Bay of Plenty are in Tauranga, and one is in the Western Bay of Plenty. Four of the cases have been linked and one is still being investigated.

The new Lakes DHB case is in Rotorua and is a household contact of a previously reported case. They are isolating at home.

The new case in the Nelson-Tasman area is linked to the larger Nelson cluster.

A new case was reported last night in Waitara in the Taranaki region - this infection has been linked to two active cases in New Plymouth.

Taranaki's Public Health Unit has started case investigation work but there are not thought to be any locations of interest at this stage. However anyone in the Taranaki region with even the mildest symptoms is urged to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

A new case in Christchurch brings the total active cases in Canterbury to six - they are directly linked to a case reported at the weekend. The person is being transferred to an MIQ facility.

A total of 89% of Kiwis are now fully vaccinated, with 94% having had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Just 325 people need to get their first jab in the Whanganui DHB area to reach the first-dose milestone of 90%. Tairāwhiti DHB needs just 266 more people to get their first vaccination to reach 90% first-doses.

A total of 19,059 people have had a third primary dose and 132,661 have been given booster doses.

It comes as the Ōpōtiki District Council is backing calls from iwi leaders to try to block Aucklanders from travelling to the district when the city's boundary relaxes on Wednesday.

"We are remote, most people are more than three hours from the nearest hospital, and we have a lot of vulnerable and elderly in our communities," Ōpōtiki councillor Louis Rapihana said.

A person from Ōpōtiki tested positive for Covid, it was announced yesterday. They were outside the region when they received their results and returned to Ōpōtiki to complete required isolation with public health support.

Rapihana, who is also a member of the iwi response unit for Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, said that with Covid continuing to cause disruption and new variants around the world, the simple message from his iwi was to "stay away".

"We do have some of the highest vaccination rates in the country and this is thanks to the great effort made by our very small medical team, but keeping people and Covid out is our first and best defence against this virus."

To leave Auckland, travellers must be either fully vaccinated, or have proof of a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of arriving at the boundary.

With ODT