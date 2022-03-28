968 new community cases in South; 11 more deaths

There are 12,882 new community cases of Covid-19 today, and 11 more people have died with the disease.

There are 861 people in hospital with Covid today, including 21 in ICU.

The Ministry of Health said of the nine deaths they had full details for, two were from the Auckland region, five from Waikato and one each from MidCentral and Nelson Marlborough.

Three people were in their 70s, three in their 80s and three people were in their 90s. Seven were men and two were women.

The deaths announced today take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 269, and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths to 12.

There were 52 new cases at the border.

The ministry says there are 968 new cases in the Southern DHB area, and 24 people in hospital in the area.

The ministry says there are 8622 active cases in the South. Five people have died with the virus in the South.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (445), Auckland (2,300), Waikato (1,215), Bay of Plenty (662), Lakes (360), Hawke’s Bay (701), MidCentral (728), Whanganui (291), Taranaki (544), Tairāwhiti (179), Wairarapa (176), Capital and Coast (918), Hutt Valley (498), Nelson Marlborough (506), Canterbury (2,119), South Canterbury (235), Southern (968), West Coast (32); Unknown (5).

Hospitalisations

Cases in hospital: total number 861: Northland: 32; North Shore: 141; Middlemore: 188; Auckland: 144; Waikato: 77; Bay of Plenty: 40; Lakes: 8; Tairāwhiti: 3, Hawke’s Bay: 43; Taranaki: 14; Whanganui: 5; MidCentral: 23; Hutt Valley: 17; Capital and Coast: 31; Wairarapa: 1; Nelson Marlborough: 11; Canterbury: 53; South Canterbury: 4; West Coast: 2; Southern: 24.

Source: SDHB

Source: SDHB

The ministry has issued guidance for healthcare workers returning to work if they have Covid-19 or are a household contact.

"The healthcare worker guidance has been updated to enable healthcare staff who are cases or contacts to return to work if they choose to, are well and have regular negative rapid antigen tests," it said.

On vaccinations, there were 1101 booster doses given yesterday, as well as 31 first doses; 87 second doses; one third primary dose; 113 paediatric first doses and 2756 paediatric second doses.