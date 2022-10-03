9975 new Covid cases, 33 virus-related deaths in past week

There have been 9975 new cases of Covid-19 in the country in the last week, the Ministry of Health is reporting.

In the Southern region there were 460 new cases over this period.

On its website, the ministry was also reporting 33 more deaths with Covid-19.

Thirteen of these were from the Auckland region, two were from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, one was from Hawke's Bay, two were from Taranaki, two were from MidCentral, one was from Wellington region, six were from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury, two were from Southern.

Two people were in their 40s, three were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, 15 were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90. Of these people, 11 were women and 22 were men.

There were 111 people with Covid-19 in hospital as at midnight on Sunday, including seven in ICU.

