Thursday, 13 June 2019

1.00 pm

About 10 injured in three-car crash near Waiouru

    1. News
    2. National

    The crash has closed State Highway 1 south of Waiouru, pictured, in the central North Island. Photo: NZME.
    The crash has closed State Highway 1 south of Waiouru, pictured, in the central North Island. Photo: NZME.
    Up to 10 people have been injured in a serious three-car crash that has closed State Highway 1 in the central North Island.

    Police were alerted to the crash on SH1 in the Waiouru Military Area, in the Ruapehu District, about 11.45am.

    Initial reports indicated three vehicles were involved - it is understood as many as 10 people have been injured in the crash.

    A helicopter had been sent from Palmerston North.

    The road was closed and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

    The Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

    NZME.
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg