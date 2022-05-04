'Absolute shambles': Peters confirms trespass order dropped

NZ First leader Winston Peters among the protesters at Parliament in Wellington on February 22. Photo: Mark Mitchell

Former deputy prime minister Winston Peters has confirmed a trespass order banning him from Parliament for two years has been withdrawn by the Speaker of the House.

Five trespass orders have today been dropped after Trevor Mallard issued the bans for people who attended the 23-day occupation of Parliament's grounds.

Peters this afternoon confirmed he was one of the five who had their trespass orders withdrawn.

"I have learnt that the trespass notice issued to me has been withdrawn as at 1:39pm today," Peters said in a statement.

"It should not have taken the threat of a judicial review for the speaker to come to his senses and an understanding of the law that he wanted to enforce."

Speaker Trevor Mallard. Photo: RNZ

Peters said the issue had "been an absolute shambles", and had caused several people unnecessary anguish and expense.

There were five former MPs at the protest: Peters had gone with Darroch Ball. Others were former Act MP Stephen Franks, former Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox and former National MP Matt King.

King confirmed to Newstalk ZB his notice had also been withdrawn. Ball told The New Zealand Herald he had received a trespass notice and it had now been withdrawn.

Peters said if his trespass order had been withdrawn, he would have the personal grounds to continue with a judicial review action over it.

"I'm glad [the Speaker] has come to his common sense on it, albeit as a result of a judicial review action."

However, he said if it was only the former MPs who had their trespass notices retracted "it does not change my serious concern that now we seem to have two rules being applied to different people."

Mallard today said 151 trespass notices were issued in relation to the occupation. Of those, 144 were for people police arrested.

Another seven bans were issued to "persons of interest". Now five of those seven notices had been withdrawn.

This was because those five people were now thought unlikely to seriously offend or incite others to commit serious offences, the Speaker said.

"As has been reported, a meeting last night of the Parliamentary Service Commission established a general consensus that former MPs should be treated on the same basis as other members of the public," Mallard added.

The Speaker's move came after increasing pressure from MPs including the Prime Minister for Mallard to take a more lenient stand on the trespass orders.

"I know the Speaker is doing some work around the application of those trespass notices rightly," Jacinda Ardern said this afternoon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: RNZ

"The question has to be asked over whether or not some people's behaviour was more egregious than others," the PM added.

"I imagine all party leaders have possibly passed on feedback. I'm no different in that regard," Ardern said.

"I've simply made suggestions and shared thoughts on how you could potentially differentiate between what was very different forms of participation here."

She said most people would probably agree that those who threw bricks or threatened people should be trespassed.

"It's fair to say what happened here was unprecedented. So it does take a bit of work to come through the aftermath of that."

Ardern said Mallard was working through the issues, to the best of his ability, on behalf of Parliament.

Leader of the House Chris Hipkins said Mallard had asked for further feedback from MPs.

"There were some further conversations last night."

Hipkins said he was not privy to all that feedback.

Ardern had previously said she had expressed her view to Mallard that a more discretionary approach could be taken.

That would take into account issues such as the reasons someone was on the grounds and their actions while there.

Mallard today said further trespass notices for other people were still possible.

Early in the occupation, Cabinet minister Willie Jackson said he'd spoken to some protesters at the site. He said protesters parked up near his accommodation so he had no option.

Jackson said the challenge for Mallard was now drawing the line on who should be trespassed.

"I would have thought that the ones who were violent at the end, there was a no-brainer in terms of them being prosecuted.,' he said.

"Winston might be enjoying the publicity. He'd been languishing a bit in the polls and all of a sudden he's got this.

"Sadly we might see him all over the TV and radio...It's not his choice but some would say it's maybe some of the best publicity he could ever get."