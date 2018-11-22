ACC dumps petrol tax idea for rego levies

Photo: Getty Images

ACC has decided not to recommend to the Government that levies on petrol be increased. Instead, it will push for collecting a higher proportion of motor vehicle levies via car registrations.

Dame Paula Rebstock

ACC and had originally proposed increasing the petrol levy by 1.9 cents. That would have been on top of the nationwide petrol excise duty of 3.5 cents a litre.

When asked about the original proposal in September this year, ACC Minister Iain-Lees Galloway said ACC would have to make a “very strong case” as to why it thinks petrol prices should increase by a further 2c a litre.

“I can assure everyone that this Government is very well aware of the cost pressure New Zealanders face - we’re able to take that into account when we make our decision about ACC levies and we will,” he said at the time.

This morning, ACC chairwoman Dame Paula Rebstock said the board had listened to public feedback on this issue.

“We’ve also kept in mind that when we set levies for vehicle owners, we need to balance feedback with adhering to the Government Funding Policy to make sure the money we collect will cover the lifetime costs of all injuries that happen on our roads.

“As a result, we are recommending collecting a higher proportion of motor vehicle account levies via rego rather than increasing the petrol levy by 1.9 cents as we had originally proposed.”

The recommendation came after public consultation on levies for 2019 to 2021.

In 2013 and 2014, the average motor vehicle levy peaked at $333. That was 161% higher than the average rate of $127.68 ACC was recommending for the 2019-2021 levy period.

More than 6000 submissions were made through the consultation website - six times more than the last levy round two years ago.

The average motor vehicle levy for road users will increase from $113.94 to $127.68 (a 12.1% increase).