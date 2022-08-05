Friday, 5 August 2022

'Accident-prone' Ardern slices hand at unveiling

    1. News
    2. National

    The injury can be seen on the PM's hand. Photo: Instagram
    The injury can be seen on the PM's hand. Photo: Instagram
    With much of the political discussion this week centring on the Opposition's vacillation on tax cut plans, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern enacted a cut of her own in Canterbury. 

    Ardern was visiting Te Rōhutu Whio School in Rolleston this morning when she accidentally sliced her hand open while unveiling a school plaque - and that wasn't the only thing that went wrong.

    She shared the morning's mishaps on her Instagram page, revealing that she had also lost a battle with cake icing.

    "One of those mornings - managed to somehow slice my hand while unveiling a school plaque, then mid cutting a cake somehow spread icing liberally on my arm, pants and mask," the PM wrote.

    The icing also proved a challenge for the PM. Photo: Instagram
    The icing also proved a challenge for the PM. Photo: Instagram
    But she said that "none of that mattered" as the occasion was "the most beautiful school opening".

    "Hoping this accident-prone morning doesn't continue," Ardern said before adding ominously "I'm off to a meat works".

     

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter