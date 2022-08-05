'Accident-prone' Ardern slices hand at unveiling

The injury can be seen on the PM's hand. Photo: Instagram

With much of the political discussion this week centring on the Opposition's vacillation on tax cut plans, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern enacted a cut of her own in Canterbury.

Ardern was visiting Te Rōhutu Whio School in Rolleston this morning when she accidentally sliced her hand open while unveiling a school plaque - and that wasn't the only thing that went wrong.

She shared the morning's mishaps on her Instagram page, revealing that she had also lost a battle with cake icing.

"One of those mornings - managed to somehow slice my hand while unveiling a school plaque, then mid cutting a cake somehow spread icing liberally on my arm, pants and mask," the PM wrote.

The icing also proved a challenge for the PM. Photo: Instagram

But she said that "none of that mattered" as the occasion was "the most beautiful school opening".

"Hoping this accident-prone morning doesn't continue," Ardern said before adding ominously "I'm off to a meat works".