Friday, 6 August 2021

Accountant denies murdering ex-wife's partner, due to stand trial in Chch next year

    1. News
    2. National

    Niraj Prasad denies murdering Faiz Ali and will stand trial at the High Court in Christchurch...
    Niraj Prasad denies murdering Faiz Ali and will stand trial at the High Court in Christchurch next year. Photo: George Heard
    An accountant accused of murdering his ex-wife's partner in central Christchurch will stand trial next year.

    Niraj Prasad, 38, is accused of killing Faiz Ali, a manager at Indian grocery store Krazy Price Mart, on February 21 this year.

    Prasad was arrested and appeared at Christchurch District Court the following day on a charge of murder.

    He denies murdering Ali and will defend the charge at a trial at the High Court in Christchurch starting on August 1 next year.

    The trial date was confirmed at a brief hearing this morning before Justice Rob Osborne.

    Faiz Ali was killed in Christchurch in February. Photo: Supplied
    Faiz Ali was killed in Christchurch in February. Photo: Supplied
    It is understood that the trial could be brought forward if an earlier date becomes available.

    Prasad was remanded in custody to a pre-trial callover next month.

    Ali was born and raised in Sabeto, in the Nadi area of Fiji.

    His father passed away just a few weeks before he died.

    He is survived by his mother and siblings in Nadi, Auckland and Brisbane.

    Friends of Ali described him as "a wonderful young man" and an "amazing" person.

     

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter