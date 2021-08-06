Accountant denies murdering ex-wife's partner, due to stand trial in Chch next year

Niraj Prasad denies murdering Faiz Ali and will stand trial at the High Court in Christchurch next year. Photo: George Heard

An accountant accused of murdering his ex-wife's partner in central Christchurch will stand trial next year.

Niraj Prasad, 38, is accused of killing Faiz Ali, a manager at Indian grocery store Krazy Price Mart, on February 21 this year.

Prasad was arrested and appeared at Christchurch District Court the following day on a charge of murder.

He denies murdering Ali and will defend the charge at a trial at the High Court in Christchurch starting on August 1 next year.

The trial date was confirmed at a brief hearing this morning before Justice Rob Osborne.

Faiz Ali was killed in Christchurch in February. Photo: Supplied

It is understood that the trial could be brought forward if an earlier date becomes available.

Prasad was remanded in custody to a pre-trial callover next month.

Ali was born and raised in Sabeto, in the Nadi area of Fiji.

His father passed away just a few weeks before he died.

He is survived by his mother and siblings in Nadi, Auckland and Brisbane.

Friends of Ali described him as "a wonderful young man" and an "amazing" person.