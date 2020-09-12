Advance Party and crowd rallies against Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A crowd of a few thousand packed in Auckland's Aotea Square this afternoon, at the "National Rally for Freedom", organised by Advance Party co-leaders, Jami Lee Ross and Billy Te Kahika.
There was little social distancing and few people in the crowd wearing masks.
Te Kahika told those present they "grieved" for the woman known as 'LK' after she "was made an example of last month."
"She is one New Zealander who has suffered a considerable loss because of the government's responses to Covid-19."
The woman, who was not named, did not address the crowd.
She was introduced by Te Kahika as "a lady who touched my heart greatly through this experience".
"I tried to hold her hand during the process, this [is] a mother whose former partner had died, who came to New Zealand, she was tested negative when she got here."
She applied for a compassionate exemption but that was initially denied; the government said it had been working closely with the family, iwi, Māori wardens, police, and the funeral home on a second request but the woman and her four children absconded a few hours before the decision was due.
Te Kahika told the protest because she was "under threat, is trying to get back to Australia, she's just going to wave and come out, she's a brave and courageous lady, she was jailed for 14 days but she was let go in seven as I pounded this government on my Facebook page."
"We are a logical people," said Te Kahika, as he addressed the crowd."
The protest then made its way down Auckland's Queen Street before returning to Aotea Square.
There were a number of police present at the rally; they refused to comment when approached by RNZ and asked whether there were any concerns about social distancing given the size of the crowd.
Minister of Health Chris Hipkins recently issued a strong warning that "fake news, misinformation and conspiracy theories are threatening to derail" the country's Covid-19 response and impede progress to alert level 1.
He said looking overseas, it was plain to see the coronavirus was "very, very real" and "very, very deadly", with no vaccine - and while he wanted a co-operative approach, did not rule out punitive measures for people who continue to deliberately spread lies.
Comments
If these people could only advance about a thousand years they might be of some use to someone.
They are an embarrassment to the monkeys the rest of us evolved from.
Sad to know there are gullible, manipulated idiots here as well as in the USA. Jami Lee Ross and Billy Te Kahika should be prosecuted and banned from standing in the election. They could also be made to look after patients with covid and visit those who have been in ICUs.
About the only good thing covering this public gathering has achieved is given the rest of the population a good look at the people undermining the country's effort to get back to level 1. Now that they have publicly exposed themselves the authorities can begin to shut their misinformation line down.