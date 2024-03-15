Adventure Park to reopen after Port Hills blaze

February's fire burned through 650ha of vegetation on the Port Hills and spread into part of the Adventure Park. Photo: RNZ

Christchurch Adventure Park will reopen next Friday following a month-long closure due to a massive fire on the Port Hills.

The fire began on February 14 burned through 650ha and spread into part of the park.

The park's manager said the chair lift and zipline cables have passed safety inspections. Most downhill mountain bike trails were unaffected.

"We are busy in the park, tidying trails and putting the chairs back onto the lift line in preparation for reopening again," Anne Newman said today.

"We are very fortunate that we will be able to reopen with pretty much all attractions back on offer."

The park will reopen in time for Easter and the April school holidays.

"We cannot wait to see the park buzzing with activity again, and we are so grateful to the emergency response crews and to our own team for the incredible work they have done to make that possible," Newman said.

The fire forced the cancellation of mountain biking event the Crankworx Summer Series.

The park was devastated by fire in 2017, and it took almost a year before it was able to open again.

The damage to the park in the recent blaze was not nearly as bad.