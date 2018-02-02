Aerial search for Kiribati ferry suspended

The New Zealand Defence Force found eight people people from the missing Kiribati ferry on January 28. Photo: supplied

The Kiribati Government has suspended aerial searches for survivors of a ferry carrying 88 people that sank earlier this month.

Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) acting manager Kevin Banaghan says the four search aircraft from New Zealand, Australia and the United States would return to their countries.

Kiribati vessels would continue searching.

The MV Butiraoi left Nonouti Atoll on January 18 carrying 88 passengers and crew. It sank that day.

On January 25, Kiribati authorities were advised the ferry was missing, and they then contacted Rescue Coordination Centre Nadi in Fiji.

Kiribati is in Fiji’s search and rescue region.

RCC Nadi was the lead agency for the search and requested support from RCCNZ in providing specialist, long-distance, search aircraft.

RNZAF, Australian Maritime Safety Authority, RAAF, and the United States Coast Guard provided aircraft.

An RNZAF P3 Orion found seven survivors in a dingy on January 28.

The Kiribati Government had previously ordered the ferry not to carry passengers because of earlier damage.