Aged care clusters introduced by staff or visitors: review

The Rosewood Rest Home in Christchurch was a site of a significant cluster that proved to be New Zealand's deadliest. Photo: RNZ

An independent review of Covid-19 clusters in aged care facilities confirms that infections were introduced by staff or visitors.

The review was commissioned by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield in April and released this afternoon when the Ministry of Health announced there were no new cases of Covid-19 for the 20th day in a row.

New Zealand's combined total of confirmed and probable cases remained at 1504 and the number of recovered cases was 1482. Twenty-two people linked to Covid-19 have died, many of them elderly.

The review examines in detail five clusters - two in Auckland, two in Christchurch and one in Waikato - as well as looking at a similar number of facilities which were largely unaffected.

According to the report, people at the facilities were exposed to the virus by infected staff or visitors. However, it noted no blame was being attributed to any staff involved.

The key focus of the reviewers and the Ministry of Health was to improve systems to prevent similar occurrences.

"Addressing faults in our systems reinforces the quality improvement focus used throughout health and disability services. No blame is being attributed to any staff involved," the ministry said in a statement this afternoon.

Source: Ministry of Health

Data from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research showed that at three of the facilities, it was staff who were first infected with the virus.

The report said aged care facilities were not familiar with concepts such as outbreaks, clusters, probable versus proven cases, and other epidemiological terminology.

"Few facilities had fully comprehended the impact a probable case would have on their facility, or the impact of one member of staff becoming symptomatic with Covid-19 (and test positive)," the report said.

It detailed how the most notable adverse impact of a staff member's positive test was the stand-down of a high proportion of the facility's staff.

Communications and resources provided to aged care providers and management were at times confusing and not always clear or consistent, the report stated.

"Some noted a lack of available PPE (personal protection equipment) leading into the pandemic contributed to an inability to practice wearing PPE in some facilities. Relationships with the local DHB infection prevention and control staff were variable."

The report was commissioned by Bloomfield with the aim of being better placed to manage any further clusters of Covid-19 in aged care settings.

The ministry will be seeking feedback from aged care representatives, district health boards and public health units on the review's recommendations over the next three weeks for a response and action plan for improvement.

The independent reviewers and ministry acknowledged the work of staff in preventing and managing clusters, and their willingness to participate in the review.

