'Ageing' website: Apologetic Lotto boss defends integrity of game

People who brought tickets online are still waiting to know if they won nearly 24 hours after last night's big $50m draw - but Lotto insists the technical glitch hasn't affected the integrity of the game.

Lotto NZ has apologised for the delay, which it was said due to the "sheer volume" of tickets purchased and the fact Lotto sold "more online tickets than ever before".

Currently the MyLotto site states the online store is open from 6pm tonight, but it may open sooner if possible.

Lotto NZ Chief Executive Chris Lyman said the game's integrity hadn't been affected by issues with the site.

"While we have had some issues with slow processing speeds, and poor customer experience, I can provide absolute assurance that the integrity of our games have not been impacted," he said.

Lotto NZ has seen a surge in online players since March, with the number of people playing online increasing by 33 per cent.

"We have significantly more people buying tickets online now than ever before. Nearly 200,000 people have registered to play online since 25 March – to put this into perspective, this is the number of new online players we would expect over a two-year period, not four months.

"This week alone 32,000 people have registered to play online, with around half of those from the Auckland region."

MyLotto cannot open until later today because all of the winning tickets need to be processed first, Lyman said.

"What's really important is that we pay our winners their prizes – and there are a lot of winners! In fact we've never had so many.

"Not only did 10 players share the $50 million prize, but hundreds of thousands of other people won prizes across all of our divisions."

After last night's whopping $50 million "must win" draw, the result could not be immediately published.

Only this morning was Lotto able to announce how many winners were sharing the haul and where they had purchased their tickets.