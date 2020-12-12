Air NZ crew member tests positive for Covid-19

An Air New Zealand crew member has tested positive for Covid-19.

The crew member is the only new positive case in the country today. They arrived in New Zealand on 9 December, on a flight from the United States of America.

This person has tested positive as part of compulsory testing required within 48 hours of operating to the United States of America.

The risk to the general public is considered low, the MInistry of Health said in a statement.

The person who tested positive has been self-isolating in their room in a facility used by Air New Zealand for air crew and is being transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

This person is currently asymptomatic (showing no signs of the virus). The person previously tested negative on 3 December. Our latest test results indicate that this is a very new infection.

All other air crew on the flight have returned negative results and will remain in isolation.

As a precautionary measure, all crew and staff who have been staying in or working at this facility since Wednesday 9 December, are regarded as potential contacts.

They are being asked to get tested and self-isolate until their test results are known. Testing will available at the facility from this afternoon and tomorrow.