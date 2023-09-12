Air NZ engine issues to cause 'significant' disruption

It is likely Air New Zealand will need to make 'significant' adjustments to its schedule in coming months.

Air New Zealand says continued problems affecting engines will cause significant disruption into next year.

In an NZX announcement this morning, the airline said the engine maker Pratt & Whitney had disclosed that approximately 600 to 700 engines globally will be impacted over the next three years.

Air New Zealand has 16 A320/321NEO aircraft in its fleet of 106 aircraft, servicing Australia and the Pacific Island markets and, to a much lesser extent, domestic New Zealand.

‘‘This issue will further reduce engine availability and is expected to have a significant impact on the airline’s schedule from January, 2024. It does not present a safety issue,’' the airline said.

Air New Zealand will work with Pratt & Whitney to implement the new maintenance plan and assess how this may affect the airline’s future schedule.

Pratt & Whitney has indicated that the revised maintenance plan will be completed within the next two months.

‘‘While there is no immediate impact to Air New Zealand’s flights, it is likely the airline will need to make adjustments to its schedule in coming months, some of which may be significant.’'

The airline asks customers not to call its contact centre.

Customers will be advised once the impacts to the schedule have been assessed.

Earlier this year Air New Zealand said up to two of its A320/21 planes could be out of action throughout part of this year.

The issue has affected airlines around the world which opted for the Geared Turbo Fan engines before the Covid-19 pandemic.