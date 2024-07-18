Air NZ fares soar - Dunedin among worst affected

Fares between Dunedin and Wellington have doubled in the last four years. Photo: RNZ

A recent comparison of Air New Zealand flights found some prices have increased by nearly 300 percent.

Consumer New Zealand said it compared 11 Air NZ flights in 2023 and 2024 and compared the costs to equivalent flights between 2019 and 2021.

All flights, except one, were more expensive - with prices rising between 34 and 297 percent.

Consumer NZ communications and campaigns advisor Abby Damen said the "steep increase" was hard for Kiwis already struggling with domestic flights - given the limitations of how many are available.

"It's not great news if the only travel option you have is to fly. It's no surprise that New Zealand consumers are questioning how and why flight prices have increased so much over the past few years."

Consumer NZ found a return flight from Wellington to Hamilton for two adults with no luggage, booked two days in advance, would have cost $281.20 in 2021 - but now would cost $1118. Consumer NZ said this was an increase of 297 percent.

It also found a flight for a family of four from Sydney to Palmerston North in March 2020 would cost $1372.

Now, it would cost $3451.

"A Christchurch-Dunedin return trip booked with 5 weeks lead-in time cost $123.60 in 2020. The same flight in 2023 cost $344 - nearly three times as much," Damen said.

"A return trip between Wellington and Dunedin for two people and one checked bag cost $487.20 in 2020. Fast-forward to 2024 and the price of the flights had effectively doubled to $970."

Damen said the organisation regularly received complains from Kiwis frustrated about not only the cost of flying, but cancellations as well.

"If you travel to or from the regions, like Gisborne or Whangārei, your options might be to grin and bear it - or not fly at all."

Damen said Kiwis relied heavily on Air New Zealand as the national carrier.

"Depending on where you live, an Air New Zealand flight may be your only choice," she said.

Air New Zealand told Consumer NZ "significant cost inflation" was to blame for such increases in flight fares.

The airline also told Consumer NZ it offered "well-priced fares across its network, which are most readily available if booked in advance".

Damen said there were many genuine reasons for the increase in airfares but the significance in some meant the industry needed to be monitored closely.

Air New Zealand has been contacted for comment.