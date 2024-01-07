Air NZ flight to Vancouver forced to turn back

An Air New Zealand aircraft heading to Vancouver had to turn back to Auckland after about an hour and a half into its flight last night.

In a statement, the airline's chief operational integrity and safety officer, David Morgan, said flight NZ24 turned back due to an problem with one of the aircraft's flight spoilers, which was identified en route.

"The aircraft returned to Auckland and our maintenance teams inspected and rectified the issue allowing the aircraft to re depart.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our biggest priority and our pilots are highly trained for these scenarios."

Flight spoilers can be used to slow an aircraft or to make an aircraft descend.

The aircraft was prepared for take off not long after and departed for Vancouver at about 1am and was due to land later this afternoon, Morgan said.