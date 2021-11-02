Alert level 3.2: What you can do

Cabinet has made an in-principle decision to move Auckland to step 2 of level 3 from next Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images

After weeks stuck in step 1 of level 3, Aucklanders are one week away from new freedoms, but you may be wondering what changes.

Cabinet has made an in-principle decision to move Auckland to step 2 of level 3 from next Tuesday at 11.59pm, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

Waikato will also see an easing of restrictions - and move to step 2 from today at 11.59pm.

Can I go to the gym?

Gyms remain closed in step 2 but outdoor fitness classes are still allowed. Classes like yoga and bootcamp can now have a maximum of 25 people, including instructors, with 2-metre distance between people.

Most team sports, such as rugby or football, cannot go ahead.

Can I eat out?

Whether it be coffee or some tacos, it will have to be take away as hospitality venues like cafes, bars, and restaurants will not open until step 3.

Can I go shopping?

Yes! In step 2 retail can open as long as customers keep 2 metres apart, and staff and customers are required to wear face coverings.

Vaccination certificates are not part of the current alert levels, so will not apply once retailers reopen, Ardern said.

Graphic: NZ Herald

Can I get a haircut?

Sorry Aucklanders but a home haircut is the only way you're going to get a trim. Close contact businesses, like hairdressers, barbers will not open until the region is in step 3.

Do we have to socialise outdoors?

Yes, but the number of people has increased from 10 to a maximum of 25 people. The two-household rule no longer applies so you can catch up with friends or family from as many households as you like. But physical distancing is still strongly encouraged.

Where else can I go?

Your weekends in step 2 are looking a little more exciting with public facilities like libraries, museums and zoos to reopen. But keep in mind face coverings are required and people must keep 2 metres apart.

What happens to the border?

Auckland's border will remain in place at step 2, and will stay until the traffic light system is introduced.

Do schools reopen for all students?

No, currently the reopening of schools is not involved in Auckland's three-step road map. However, as mentioned last week by Education Minister Chris Hipkins, a "indicative" date has been set.

An "indicative" date for a "staged return" has been set for November 15 – which could see students attending on different days to reduce numbers in classrooms at one time.

Can I take an overnight trip?

While there are new freedoms, overnight stays at a bach, camping or in AirBnB is still not allowed.