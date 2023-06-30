Alleged Christchurch jewellery thief arrested

Police have arrested a man in connection with a number of burglaries in the Christchurch hill suburbs over recent months.

The 26-year-old man was arrested after a large amount of jewellery and other valuable items were recovered.

Police are now trying to contact victims of recent burglaries to return any recovered stolen property.

Photos of any property that isn’t identified will be posted by police on social media in the hope of finding its owners.

The man appeared in court this morning. He was remanded in custody and further burglary charges are likely, a police spokesperson said.

“If anyone has been the subject of recent burglary and believe their property may have been recovered, we urge them to report it to police and give as much detail as possible about the stolen items.”