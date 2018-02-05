Alleged drink-driver had nine kids in van

Nine children as young as 3 months old were in a vehicle being driven by an allegedly drunk woman who repeatedly fled police in Hamilton.

Officers deemed it too dangerous to begin a pursuit of the vehicle after noticing how many passengers appeared to be inside the people mover.

Waikato road policing Senior Sergeant Pete van de Wetering praised the officers for their actions in an incident which could have turned out drastically worse.

Van de Wetering said the vehicle was spotted again on several more occasions before it was finally pulled over.

By that stage the occupants were out of the car but it was obvious there weren't enough seats or seatbelts in the car for all of them.

The youngest occupant, a baby estimated to be between 3 and 6 months old, was restrained in a capsule, he said.

The vehicle was first spotted heading north into Hamilton on State Highway 3 and clocked speeding by police. The vehicle then took off.

"The officer went to stop the van but it was clearly not going to stop but given the circumstances of what they saw the decision was made not to attempt a prolonged pursuit of any sort that could endanger the occupants."

Van de Wetering said police were constantly monitoring whether it was safe to pull people over and if deemed appropriate they would continue, if not, they would pull out.

"The officers are themselves constantly self assessing, 'do I carry on or not' and their pursuit was fairly quickly abandoned before it reached any higher levels of risk, but really through some good work they were able to locate the vehicle parked up at an address in the city.

"It was an excellent tactical decision to not engage in any sort of prolonged pursuit that could have elevated risk. You can just imagine a van full of kids, some of whom we say could not have been restrained properly."

It follows another incident in the city where a man was clocked in excess of160kmh on SH3.

The man, who also had a passenger, eventually pulled over in Airport Rd and blew 730mcg.

In a separate incident in Hamilton, a 54-year-old man was stopped in Norton Rd where he blew 1483mcg. The legal limit is 250mcg.

Piopio man James Ritchie, 31, was killed after his vehicle went up an embankment on Oparure Rd, also injuring three of his passengers.

The crash is still under investigation by police.

And on Friday night, Rotorua 19-year-old Kelsey Runga was killed in a crash on State Highway 2 at Waikino about 9pm.

The expectant mother was the passenger in a vehicle which was hit by another vehicle which crossed the centreline.

The male driver of Runga's vehicle has been discharged from hospital.