Alleged 'peeping Tom' pleads not guilty

Photo: File image / Getty

A man accused of secretly filming young women through the windows of their homes in Christchurch has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and will stand trial before a jury.

But the alleged Upper Riccarton and Ilam peeping tom's name still cannot be published.

The 53-year-old appeared in the district court on Wednesday where the not-guilty pleas were entered by his new lawyer.

He was granted name suppression at his first court appearance on May 13, the NZ Herald reported.

The suppression order was extended at his second appearance last week when he indicated he was seeking a new lawyer.

It was continued further yesterday after the new lawyer told the court he had not had time to “trawl” through all of the information.

Judge Paul Kellar said he would extend one last time to allow the man’s lawyer a fair chance to make submissions on the matter.

He remanded the man in custody until June 25, when a decision on the suppression order would be made.