Alternative diabetes drug to be funded

Pharmac has reached an agreement to source a new alternative drug for type 2 diabetes.

The move follows a global shortage of Trulicity (dulaglutide), which is taken by 14,000 people in New Zealand.

Ministry of Health figures show there were 277,803 people with diabetes in New Zealand in 2020. Of those, 47,988 were in Counties Manukau.

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly had instructed New Zealand healthcare providers in October to consider not prescribing Trulicity to new patients due to a global lack of supply. Shortages were expected to continue into 2023.

A global surge in demand for GLP-1 agonist drugs for weight loss was behind the shortage of the vital medicine used by type 2 diabetics in New Zealand.

The demand has also been driven by people taking to social media to talk about using them.

In a statement yesterday, Pharmac said it had reached an agreement with Novo Nordisk to supply Victoza (liraglutide) as an alternative treatment.

It will be funded for people with type 2 diabetes who meet the existing eligibility criteria from March 1.

"While dulaglutide remains available for people eligible for funding, we have been advised that the current uncertainties around its supply are likely to remain for some time."

Diabetes Foundation Aotearoa chairman Dr John Baker said while Pharmac had managed to source an alternative drug during the global shortage, it was an inferior product to dulaglutide.

The South Auckland specialist said the new drug had to be injected daily, as opposed to dulaglutide which could be injected once a week.

"So I’m not happy about it, but Pharmac’s comments show it doesn’t think the existing shortages will be solved any time soon," Dr Baker said.

While Pharmac had said those who already took dulaglutide would continue to receive it, he had concerns.

"We might find the dulaglutide supply dries up altogether and this is what we’re left with."

He campaigned for years to get Pharmac to fund the drug and had recommended it to dozens of GPs every week for their patients.

He said the shortage could affect thousands of diabetics.

Written by Stephen Forbes