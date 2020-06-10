Angela Blackmoore killer sentenced to life in prison

Angela Blackmoore was 21 when she died at her home in August 1995. Photo: File

An amateur contract killer who bludgeoned and stabbed a young Christchurch mum to death 25 years ago in a "dreadful and monstrous killing" has today been jailed for at least 10 years.

Jeremy Powell, 45, was sentenced at the High Court in Christchurch this morning to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

He had plead guilty to killing Angela Blackmoore, who was 10 weeks pregnant, on August 17, 1995, while her 2-year-old son Dillon slept in the next room.

Her partner Laurie Anderson, a librarian assistant at University of Canterbury across town, had been called in to cover a shift that night.

Powell, then aged 20, has told the court he used a knife and a bat to beat her to death in her Wainoni home.

He claims he was offered $10,000 to do so.

When Anderson came home from work at about 11.20pm, he found her mutilated body.

Jeremy Powell admitted the brutal murder of Christchurch woman Angela Blackmoore back in 1995. Photo: Supplied

For years, Blackmoore's murder remained unsolved, making it one of the most infamous cold cases in modern New Zealand history.

But last year, the police finally started making progress on the case.

In May, they launched a new appeal for information offering a record $100,000 reward.

The calls started coming in.

And five months later, officers were ready to make a move.

On October 25 last year, detectives charged the 45-year-old Powell with murder.

Police also allege that his then girlfriend, Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 48, was also part of the killing.

She has also been charged with murder but denies having anything to do with it. She has pleaded not guilty and will stand trial next year.

And last month, a third person was charged with Blackmoore's murder. The 47-year-old man, who has interim name suppression, is back in court next month.

It's understood he will also fight the charges.