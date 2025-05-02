Anger, frustration after Canterbury floods

Mandie Reid said she was very grateful that her house was spared in Thursday's flooding. Photo: RNZ

By Tim Brown and Adam Burns of RNZ

Residents in Canterbury's Selwyn district have described record rainfalls that pelted the region as the worst they have ever seen.

A major clean-up is under way in waterlogged Canterbury that has caused flooding, slips and isolated parts of Banks Peninsula.

A local state of emergency remains in place for the peninsula and Christchurch, but it was lifted in the Selwyn district on Friday afternoon.

About 50 properties across the district have been affected by flooding, with one woman in Tai Tapu pointing the finger at authorities as they face a costly repair job.

Pip Adams and Stan Barker's section on Old Tai Tapu Road was inundated during torrential rain on Thursday, leaving their converted barn badly flooded.

The couple were facing repairs of at least $15,000.

A frustrated Adams said the situation could have been prevented, if Lake Ellesmere's floodgates were opened.

"Totally avoidable" she said.

"It needs a meeting with Ecan, bring it on."

The emergency declaration was also made too late, Adams said.

Doyleston resident Mandie Reid described being in "fight or flight mode" as contaminated floodwater flowed through her backyard, causing extensive damage to her garage.

She said it was seedbags from her husband's company that saved their house from being flooded.

"Yeah it was pretty scary, pretty anxious. It was actually my birthday yesterday, so it wasn't the greatest day," she said.

"But you do what you have to, my birthday mattered nothing to me, it was my house that I was worried about."

Tom Dowie says he woke at 4am to find floodwater through his home. Photo: RNZ

When speaking to RNZ, Reid became teary-eyed as she described her gratitude that her house was spared.

"It was hard yesterday, so I'm grateful for everyone who helped us."

Tom Dowie was not so lucky - his home was flooded with six inches of waste-contaminated floodwater.

He said he would be staying at his son's house until it could be cleaned.

"I'm in touch with insurance and I'm basically going to have to rip everything up, rip the carpet up, check the walls, the whole lot," he said.

"I'm just trying to keep a clear head."

June Gillanders' house in Tai Tapu is surrounded by water from the Halswell River. Photo: RNZ

Long-time Tai Tapu resident June Gillanders lives on the banks of the Halswell River.

Although her home avoided damage, she said the flooding in the area was the worst she had seen.

"I've lived here for 55 years, my whole house is surrounded by water.

"My garage has about 10 inches of water, can't get the car out, but it's got quite a long way to go before it came in the house."

Brent Rawston owns a sheep and beef farm, as well as Rossendale Wines on Old Tai Tapu Road.

A series of stormwater basins on his land he helped develop fended off "the most rain he had seen in his lifetime".

"It slowed the water from the built-up area above us, all the way up to Summit Road above Christchurch. Making the flooding on the plains a lot worse had it not been for this facility."

The community of Little River was hard hit by flooding. Photo: Christchurch City Council

On Friday, Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell did an aerial reconnaissance over Selwyn and Banks Peninsula.

"We landed and were able to visit with the community in Little River. That community has been extremely resilient, they have been cut off.

"The good news is that they're now doing controlled movements, out of Little River so there is access in and out of there now.

"There is still some floodwaters on the road."

Authorities have also defended the timing of when the declaration was made.

Funding support from central government will be decided once the extent of damage is known.