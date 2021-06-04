Friday, 4 June 2021

Another baby girl for McCaws

    Former All Black Richie McCaw and Black Stick hockey player Gemma McCaw have announced the birth of their second child.

    The couple's newest addition is a baby girl named Grace Isabelle McCaw.

    Gemma and Richie McCaw with Charlotte celebrating her second birthday. Photo: Gemma McCaw/Instagram
    In a Facebook post announcing her arrival, Richie said: "Mum and baby are doing well and Charlotte is excited to have a new sister."

    Grace was born on May 30.  The couple already have daughter Charlotte, who turned 2 in December last year.

    The couple announced they were expecting the second child in January.

    The McCaws married in Wanaka in January 2017.

     

     

     

     

