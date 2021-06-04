Another baby girl for McCaws

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Former All Black Richie McCaw and Black Stick hockey player Gemma McCaw have announced the birth of their second child.
The couple's newest addition is a baby girl named Grace Isabelle McCaw.
Grace was born on May 30. The couple already have daughter Charlotte, who turned 2 in December last year.
The couple announced they were expecting the second child in January.
The McCaws married in Wanaka in January 2017.