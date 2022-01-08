Saturday, 8 January 2022

Another death adds to horror summer in NZ waters

    1. News
    2. National

    New Zealand's terrible summer in the water has continued, with a person dying in a water incident in Northland.

    Emergency services were advised at 5.40pm that a person had been located unresponsive in water in Whananaki, Northland.

    A police spokeswoman said the incident occurred on North Rd.

    A spokeswoman for St John said a helicopter and ambulance attended the scene but the person was found unable to be revived.

    Police will make inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner.

    It is the 31st death in the water this summer.

    It follows another water-related incident this afternoon. A person was found unresponsive in the water at Mount Maunganui today.

    St John said two vehicles attended and the person was taken to Tauranga Hospital.

    Fourteen people have lost their lives in preventable drownings this holiday period.

    The unprecedented toll, occurring between 4am Christmas Eve and 6am January 5 represents a 180 per cent increase on the five-year average.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter