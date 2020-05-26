Another earthquake hits near Levin

Another large earthquake has struck near Levin.

It was a 5.4 magnitude and came just a day after yesterday's big shake in the same area.

Geonet said the offshore quake hit at 12.34pm, 32 km deep and 20km northwest of Levin.

The earthquake was felt in Wellington and shook the Beehive just after 12.30pm.

It lasted for a long while, as long if not longer than yesterday's quake.

The initial jolt felt in central Wellington was slightly less severe than yesterday morning's magnitude 5.8 quake, but a moderate, swirling-like feeling continued for a substantial amount of time.

Some in Wellington reported noticeable shaking that continued for about 20 seconds.

Two minutes after it hit, just over 6000 people had reported feeling it.