Another ferry has trouble in Cook Strait

The Aratere ferry. Photo: NZ Herald

Another Interislander ferry has run into trouble while crossing Cook Strait.

The Aratere briefly broke down today and drifted while en route to Picton from Wellington.

Marine traffic tracking showed it was drifting about 1.8 knots this evening, outside of the route into the Marlborough Sounds.

Harbourmaster Jake Oliver confirmed he was notified of an issue with the boat after 6pm when it was southeast off Tory Channel.

“There was an issue which is under investigation but the ship has restored power,” Oliver said.

It was not clear what caused the breakdown, but the Aratere was doing about one knot.

"Which could be a drift or a slow movement ahead - certainly not steaming ahead,” Oliver said.

The ferry was making its way to the northern entrance of Queen Charlotte Sound via a modified route.

The breakdown comes just weeks after another ferry in the fleet, the Kaitaki, also broke down in Cook Strait.

On the afternoon of January 28, KiwiRail advised Maritime New Zealand that the ferry had reported engine problems.

Soon after, the ship issued a mayday call with 864 people on board. All four engines had shut down in the middle of a roaring southerly.

KiwiRail has since revealed this was caused by a leak in the engine cooling system, which resulted in a loss of pressure.