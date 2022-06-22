Another serious crash at top of South Island

A person is in a critical condition after a two-car crash in Marlborough this morning, the third serious crash at the top of the South Island in the past few days.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of on State Highway 63 and Waihopai Valley Rd, west of Renwick, shortly before 7am.

The road is closed and a helicopter has been sent.

On Monday a person was killed in a crash involving a van and a truck just north of today's collision, on State Highway 6 in Kaituna, while on Sunday seven people lost their lives in a horror crash on State Highway 1 south of Picton.