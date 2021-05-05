Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Another unexplained death in Christchurch

    1. News
    2. National

    There has been another “unexplained” death at a property in Christchurch - the second in less than 24 hours.

    Emergency services were called were called to reports of a sudden death on Kintyre Drive, Broomfield, about 3.25am today.

    A police spokeswoman said the death was being treated as unexplained at this stage.

    It comes just 12 hours after the body of a man, whom Stuff has named as Dale Crosby Cunard, was found at a social housing unit on Barnett Ave in Sydenham on Tuesday.

    Emergency services were called to the Barnett Ave address in Sydenham just before 3pm on Tuesday....
    Emergency services were called to the Barnett Ave address in Sydenham just before 3pm on Tuesday. Photo: George Heard
    Detectives are investigating the "unexplained death" after police were called to the Barnett Ave property shortly before 3pm.

    A police spokeswoman said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and inquiries are underway."

    It comes less than a fortnight after Kenneth Daniel Hawkins, 50, was allegedly stabbed to death at the community housing complex where he lived in Sydenham.

    A homicide probe was launched and a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murdering Hawkins.

    - NZ Herald and Star News

     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter