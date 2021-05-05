Another unexplained death in Christchurch

There has been another “unexplained” death at a property in Christchurch - the second in less than 24 hours.

Emergency services were called were called to reports of a sudden death on Kintyre Drive, Broomfield, about 3.25am today.

A police spokeswoman said the death was being treated as unexplained at this stage.

It comes just 12 hours after the body of a man, whom Stuff has named as Dale Crosby Cunard, was found at a social housing unit on Barnett Ave in Sydenham on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the Barnett Ave address in Sydenham just before 3pm on Tuesday. Photo: George Heard

Detectives are investigating the "unexplained death" after police were called to the Barnett Ave property shortly before 3pm.

A police spokeswoman said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and inquiries are underway."

It comes less than a fortnight after Kenneth Daniel Hawkins, 50, was allegedly stabbed to death at the community housing complex where he lived in Sydenham.

A homicide probe was launched and a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murdering Hawkins.

- NZ Herald and Star News