Antarctic penguin turns up in Canterbury

Photo: Doc via Reuters

An Adelie penguin has been spotted on the coast of Banks Peninsula.

The creature travelled from his natural habitat of Antarctica to New Zealand, Department of Conservation spokeswoman Allanah Purdie told Reuters.

The Adelie penguin is the most widely spread penguin species, found around the entire coast of the Antarctic continent. It is named after Adélie Land, in turn named for Adèle Dumont d'Urville, by her husband French explorer Jules Dumont d'Urville, who first discovered this penguin in 1840.